Jamal Murray News: Won't be restricted Tuesday

Coach Michael Malone said Murray (ankle) will play without a minutes restriction in Tuesday's game against the Nets, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.

Murray will give it a go Tuesday despite dealing with a right ankle sprain. The 27-year-old is averaging 17.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals across 38.3 minutes per game. However, the point guard has struggled from the field, and he is shooting only 35.4 percent from the floor.