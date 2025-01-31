Jamal Shead Injury: Downgraded to doubtful Friday
Shead (illness) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against Chicago.
Shead has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful and will likely miss his first contest since Dec. 26. The rookie has received significant playing time off the bench of late. If he's sidelined Friday, Davion Mitchell, Bruce Brown and Ja'Kobe Walter are candidates for a bump in minutes.
