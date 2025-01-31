Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamal Shead headshot

Jamal Shead Injury: Downgraded to doubtful Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 2:23pm

Shead (illness) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against Chicago.

Shead has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful and will likely miss his first contest since Dec. 26. The rookie has received significant playing time off the bench of late. If he's sidelined Friday, Davion Mitchell, Bruce Brown and Ja'Kobe Walter are candidates for a bump in minutes.

Jamal Shead
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now