Jamal Shead Injury: Sidelined Thursday

Shead (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Memphis, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Shead will miss his second consecutive outing due to a right knee contusion, and his next chance to play will come Sunday against Atlanta. With the rookie joining Immanuel Quickley (elbow) on the sideline, Davion Mitchell and A.J. Lawson could see an uptick in playing time.