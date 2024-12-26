Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Shead

Jamal Shead Injury: Sidelined Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

December 26, 2024

Shead (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Memphis, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Shead will miss his second consecutive outing due to a right knee contusion, and his next chance to play will come Sunday against Atlanta. With the rookie joining Immanuel Quickley (elbow) on the sideline, Davion Mitchell and A.J. Lawson could see an uptick in playing time.

Jamal Shead
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
