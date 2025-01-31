Jamal Shead Injury: Won't suit up Friday
Shead (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Chicago, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
The rookie second-rounder will miss his first contest since Dec. 26 due to the non-COVID illness, and his next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Clippers. With Shead sidelined and Immanuel Quickley on a minutes restriction, Davion Mitchell and Ja'Kobe Walter could see extended run.
