Jamal Shead headshot

Jamal Shead Injury: Won't suit up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 2:57pm

Shead (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Chicago, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

The rookie second-rounder will miss his first contest since Dec. 26 due to the non-COVID illness, and his next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Clippers. With Shead sidelined and Immanuel Quickley on a minutes restriction, Davion Mitchell and Ja'Kobe Walter could see extended run.

