Jamal Shead News: Assigned to G League

The Raptors assigned Shead to the G League's Raptors 905 on Friday.

Shead tallied five points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one assist and one steal in 14 minutes during Toronto's most recent outing before being assigned to the G League. However, the rookie guard has been a consistent member of the NBA club's rotation, so he will likely only be with the Raptors 905 for a short period.