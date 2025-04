Shead won't start Friday's game against the Pistons, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.

As expected, Shead will shift back to a bench role after drawing a spot start in place of Immanuel Quickley (rest) on Thursday. As a reserve this season (63 games), Shead has averaged 6.4 points, 3.7 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game.