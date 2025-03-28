Jamal Shead News: Back to bench role

Shead will come off the bench during Friday's game against the Hornets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Shead started five of the last 10 games for the Raptors, but with Immanuel Quickley returning Friday, the rookie guard will be in the second unit against Charlotte. In 61 games off the bench for Toronto, Shead has averaged 6.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 41.6 percent from the field.