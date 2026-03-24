Jamal Shead News: Career-high 14 dimes Monday

Shead chipped in seven points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and 14 assists over 29 minutes during Monday's 143-127 win over the Jazz.

Getting his first start since Jan. 21 with Immanuel Quickley (foot) unavailable, Shead set a new career high in assists. The second-year guard hasn't scored in double digits once in 11 March games, however, averaging 3.6 points, 5.0 assists and 1.7 boards in 21.1 minutes on the month, and he'll be tough to roster in most fantasy formats even if Quickley misses additional time.