Jamal Shead headshot

Jamal Shead News: Career-high 14 dimes Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Shead chipped in seven points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and 14 assists over 29 minutes during Monday's 143-127 win over the Jazz.

Getting his first start since Jan. 21 with Immanuel Quickley (foot) unavailable, Shead set a new career high in assists. The second-year guard hasn't scored in double digits once in 11 March games, however, averaging 3.6 points, 5.0 assists and 1.7 boards in 21.1 minutes on the month, and he'll be tough to roster in most fantasy formats even if Quickley misses additional time.

Jamal Shead
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Shead See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Shead See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
24 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide
Author Image
Dan Bruno
50 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
65 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
67 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, January 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, January 14
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
69 days ago