Jamal Shead News: Checks back in

Shead (wrist) has returned to Monday's game against Indiana, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Shead's stay in the locker room didn't last long, as he was spotted on the bench with tape on his wrist at the end of the third quarter before checking in for the start of the fourth. It'll be worth keeping an eye on the team's injury report following Monday's game to see if his wrist issue lingers.