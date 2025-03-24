Jamal Shead News: Coming off bench Monday

Shead is not in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Wizards on Monday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Shead will cede his spot in the starting lineup to Immanuel Quickley, the latter of whom rested in Sunday's loss against the Spurs. Shead has started in four of the Raptors' last eight games, and over that span he has averaged 9.5 points, 5.3 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal over 24.6 minutes per game.