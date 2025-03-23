Jamal Shead News: Continues to flash promise in start

Shead ended Sunday's 123-89 loss to the Spurs with 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal in 27 minutes.

The Raptors gave Immanuel Quickley the night off, which could remain a common theme to close out a losing season, and it allowed Shead to draw the start. Shead has shown some promise when given the opportunity to ride with the first unit, as he's averaged 11.4 points, 6.0 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 24.8 minutes over five games as a starter this season. The rookie second-rounder could get a few more looks with the starters down the stretch, depending on how much maintenance Quickley receives.