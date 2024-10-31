Jamal Shead News: Dishes out career-high nine assists

Shead had seven points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 138-133 loss to the Hornets.

Shead has seen increased playing time to start the season with Immanuel Quickley (pelvis) sidelined. The 22-year-old guard led Toronto in assists while coughing up just one turnover. Shead is averaging 8.2 points, 5.6 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 20.2 minutes across five appearances to begin the 2024-25 campaign.