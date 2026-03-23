Jamal Shead News: Dishes out six dimes off bench
Shead had two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound, six assists and one block across 21 minutes during Sunday's 120-98 loss to Phoenix.
With Immanuel Quickley (foot) set to miss Monday's tilt versus the Jazz, Shead is a prime candidate to start at point guard. Shead has averaged 5.0 assists, 4.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per tilt in his last six games, shooting a miserable 31.0 percent from the floor.
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