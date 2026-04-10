Jamal Shead News: Does little in spot start

Shead closed Friday's 112-95 loss to New York with five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and two assists in 27 minutes.

Shead drew the start for Friday's game due to the absence of Immanuel Quickley (foot/rest), though the former wasn't able to take advantage of his expanded role. Quickley is expected to be back in action for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Nets, which would result in Shead retreating to a bench role.