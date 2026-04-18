Jamal Shead headshot

Jamal Shead News: Drains five treys in Game 1 start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Shead totaled 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and two assists over 28 minutes during Saturday's 126-113 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Getting the start to open the playoffs with Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) unavailable, Shead was locked in from long distance, and his five made three-pointers was more than he's produced in any regular-season game during his career to date. The 17 points also represented the second-year guard's best offensive output since Jan. 11, when he dropped 22 points on the Sixers. With Quickley's status uncertain for Game 2 on Monday, Shead could be in line for a significant role in the Raptors' backcourt once again.

Jamal Shead
Toronto Raptors
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