Jamal Shead News: Drains five treys in Game 1 start
Shead totaled 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and two assists over 28 minutes during Saturday's 126-113 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Getting the start to open the playoffs with Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) unavailable, Shead was locked in from long distance, and his five made three-pointers was more than he's produced in any regular-season game during his career to date. The 17 points also represented the second-year guard's best offensive output since Jan. 11, when he dropped 22 points on the Sixers. With Quickley's status uncertain for Game 2 on Monday, Shead could be in line for a significant role in the Raptors' backcourt once again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Shead See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 315 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Sleepers to Stream in Final Week15 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, April 117 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3118 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3118 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Shead See More