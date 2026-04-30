Jamal Shead News: Drops four triples in Game 5 loss
Shead finished Wednesday's 125-120 loss to Cleveland in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt), one rebound, seven assists and two steals over 34 minutes.
Shead stepped into a larger role after Brandon Ingram was ruled out after just 11 minutes due to a heel injury. As he has done all season, Shead upped his production, providing the Raptors with a viable option off the bench. If Ingram is ruled out for Game 6, expect to see Shead playing a larger role once again, either as a starter or coming off the bench.
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