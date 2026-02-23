Jamal Shead News: Effective as backup point guard
Shead logged 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Sunday's 122-94 win over the Bucks.
Despite being stuck in a reserve role, Shead has dished out at least four dimes in seven of his last eight games. The second-year guard's upside remains capped by a healthy Immanuel Quickley, with Shead averaging 5.1 points, 4.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 21.4 minutes per contest in his last eight games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Shead See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide21 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1836 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 1638 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, January 1440 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 351 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Shead See More