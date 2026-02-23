Jamal Shead headshot

Jamal Shead News: Effective as backup point guard

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 12:03pm

Shead logged 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Sunday's 122-94 win over the Bucks.

Despite being stuck in a reserve role, Shead has dished out at least four dimes in seven of his last eight games. The second-year guard's upside remains capped by a healthy Immanuel Quickley, with Shead averaging 5.1 points, 4.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 21.4 minutes per contest in his last eight games.

