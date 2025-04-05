Jamal Shead News: Hands out nine dimes off bench

Shead provided 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, nine assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 117-105 loss to the Pistons.

Shead didn't start Friday's loss, as Immanuel Quickley was in the starting lineup, but that didn't prevent the former Houston standout from making an impact on offense when he was on the court. This was Shead's sixth game with at least nine assists as a rookie, and he's already dished out the second-most assists as a first-year player in franchise history, according to Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun. Shead is ending the campaign on a strong note considering his role. He's averaging 11.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game over his last 10 appearances (four starts).