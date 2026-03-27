Jamal Shead headshot

Jamal Shead News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Shead will come off the bench for Friday's game versus the Pelicans, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Ja'Kobe Walter will replace Shead in the first unit for Friday's game. As a reserve this season, Shead has posted averages of 5.8 points, 4.8 assists and 1.3 turnovers per game.

Jamal Shead
Toronto Raptors
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