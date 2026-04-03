Jamal Shead News: Headed to bench
Shead will come off the bench for Friday's game in Memphis.
Brandon Ingram (heel) is back and starting after a one-game absence, so Shead will retreat to the second unit. As a reserve this season, Shead owns averages of 5.7 points and 5.0 assists per game.
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