Jamal Shead headshot

Jamal Shead News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Shead will come off the bench for Friday's game in Memphis.

Brandon Ingram (heel) is back and starting after a one-game absence, so Shead will retreat to the second unit. As a reserve this season, Shead owns averages of 5.7 points and 5.0 assists per game.

Jamal Shead
Toronto Raptors
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