Jamal Shead News: Headed to G League on Sunday
Shead was assigned to the G League's Raptors 905 on Sunday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Shead scored just eight points over his last four outings and was a healthy DNP for Saturday's 125-118 loss to the Mavericks. He'll get more playing time in the G League, and across two games with Raptors 905 he's averaged 8.5 points, 12.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds over 23.9 minutes per game.
