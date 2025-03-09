Jamal Shead News: Just misses double-double

Shead ended with 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 118-117 loss to the Wizards.

It was a game of near misses for Shead, who got the start in place of Immanuel Quickley (rest). The rookie guard almost recorded his second career double-double, and he almost played hero with a runner in the lane at the final buzzer, only for the basket to get waved off upon review. Shead, a second-round pick in the 2024 Draft, has emerged as a solid rotation piece for the Raptors, and his role could be growing -- he's played at least 20 minutes in five of the last six contests, averaging 7.3 points, 4.8 assists, 2.2 boards, 0.8 threes and 0.7 steals in 22.8 minutes a game over that stretch.