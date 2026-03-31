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Jamal Shead News: Moving to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Shead will come off the bench Tuesday against the Pistons.

Shead drew a spot start Sunday against the Magic and delivered a double-double, but he'll move to a bench role Tuesday with Brandon Ingram returning to action. Shead has struggled as a reserve lately and has been held to single figures in 12 straight bench appearances.

Jamal Shead
Toronto Raptors
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