Jamal Shead News: Muted role continues

Shead closed Tuesday's 122-111 win over Indiana with six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and one rebound in 10 minutes.

Shead saw just 10 minutes in the win, another in a string of underwhelming performances. After scoring double-digits in the first two games of the season, Shead has since failed to score more than eight points in any contest. At this point, the only chance Shead has to play meaningful minutes is if the Raptors opt to change course and lean into their youth.