Jamal Shead News: Nears double-double in victory

Shead accumulated nine points (3-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and three steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 victory over the Nets.

Shead got the starting nod Sunday with Immanuel Quickley (rest) inactive, leading all Raptors in assists and steals while finishing one point shy of a double-double due to a poor shooting performance. Shead set a new season high in assists, surpassing the double-digit mark on two occasions. He also tied a season high in steals, a mark he has tallied four times.