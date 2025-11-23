Shead struggled with his limited shots from the field but more than made up for it at the charity stripe with a game-high nine made free throws. He also led both teams with nine dimes and finished just one assist shy from registering the second double-double of his career. Shead has played a consistent role off the bench this season, though he and other Raptors reserve players will need to take on increased responsibilities if RJ Barrett were to miss time due to a right knee sprain that he sustained during the third quarter of Sunday's game.