Jamal Shead News: Not starting Sunday
Shead won't start Sunday's game against the Nets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
With Immanuel Quickley (foot) back in the lineup, Shead will slide to the second unit. The second-year guard has averaged 7.3 points and 6.3 assists across 23.8 minutes per game in four appearances off the bench in April.
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