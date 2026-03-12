Jamal Shead News: Notches nine points
Shead finished with nine points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and three assists over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 122-111 loss to the Pelicans.
Shead continues to play a sizable role for the second unit, but his fantasy appeal remains limited to deeper formats. Over his last six games, he's averaging 4.0 points, 2.8 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 0.5 three-pointers in 19.3 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Shead See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2812 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide38 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1853 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 1655 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, January 1457 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Shead See More