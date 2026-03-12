Jamal Shead headshot

Jamal Shead News: Notches nine points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 8:59am

Shead finished with nine points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and three assists over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 122-111 loss to the Pelicans.

Shead continues to play a sizable role for the second unit, but his fantasy appeal remains limited to deeper formats. Over his last six games, he's averaging 4.0 points, 2.8 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 0.5 three-pointers in 19.3 minutes per contest.

Jamal Shead
Toronto Raptors
