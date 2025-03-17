Jamal Shead News: Retreating to bench Monday

Shead will come off the bench during Monday's game against the Suns, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The rookie second-round pick will retreat to the bench due to Immanuel Quickley (rest) being sidelined. Shead has carved out a significant role in the club's rotation, and over his last five outings (three starts), he has averaged 9.0 points, 5.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 24.0 minutes per contest.