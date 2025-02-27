Jamal Shead News: Scoreless in loss

Shead recorded zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists and one rebound in 20 minutes in Wednesday's 111-91 loss to the Pacers.

Shead had a performance to forget Wednesday, failing to tally a point and piling up a career-high seven turnovers. The 2024 second-round pick has been given ample playing time on a struggling Raptors team, averaging 8.0 points, 4.5 assists and 20.3 minutes in 10 games this month.