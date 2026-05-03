Jamal Shead News: Scores 14 points in Game 7 loss

Shead logged 14 points (5-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and seven assists across 36 minutes during Sunday's 114-102 loss to Cleveland in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Shead scored at least 14 points for the second time in the past three games, albeit in a losing effort. With Immanuel Quickley missing 16 of the final 19 games, Shead was handed a starting role, at least periodically. In 13 appearances over the final month, he averaged 7.9 points, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 three-pointers. Moving forward, it appears as though Shead will likely serve as a backup, providing deeper league value for anyone needing assists.