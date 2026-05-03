Jamal Shead headshot

Jamal Shead News: Scores 14 points in Game 7 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Shead logged 14 points (5-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and seven assists across 36 minutes during Sunday's 114-102 loss to Cleveland in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Shead scored at least 14 points for the second time in the past three games, albeit in a losing effort. With Immanuel Quickley missing 16 of the final 19 games, Shead was handed a starting role, at least periodically. In 13 appearances over the final month, he averaged 7.9 points, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 three-pointers. Moving forward, it appears as though Shead will likely serve as a backup, providing deeper league value for anyone needing assists.

Jamal Shead
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Shead See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Shead See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago