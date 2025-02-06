Jamal Shead News: Scores 14 points in spot start

Shead racked up 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 138-107 loss to the Grizzlies.

Shead moved into the starting lineup, replacing Immanuel Quickley who was resting on the second night of a back-to-back. Although Shead has been used in a backup role this season, he is a name to watch should the Raptors eventually shift their focus to the 2025-26 season.