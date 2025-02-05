Jamal Shead News: Scores 16 points in loss
Shead racked up 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and nine assists over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 loss to New York.
Shead recorded a career-high 16 points in the losing effort, and he's now averaging 13.0 points, 6.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers over his last two games. RJ Barrett (concussion) and Immanuel Quickley (rest) are both out for Wednesday's game against Memphis, so Shead could continue to make some noise.
