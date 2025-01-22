Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Shead

Jamal Shead News: Scores six points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Shead supplied six points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 109-93 victory over the Magic.

This was Shead's largest workload of the month, but he's not making much noise in fantasy formats just yet. Through 10 January outings, Shead produced averages of 6.6 points, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 17.1 minutes.

