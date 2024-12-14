Jamal Shead News: Sent to G League

The Raptors assigned Shead to the G League's Raptors 905 on Friday.

With Scottie Barnes (ankle) sidelined for Thursday's 114-104 loss to the Heat, Shead reclaimed a spot in the Toronto rotation and finished with five points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one assist and one steal in 14 minutes. He's expected to suit up for the 905 in their next game Sunday versus the Maine Celtics, but he should be back with the Raptors ahead of Monday's game against the Bulls to handle a reserve role.