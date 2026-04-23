Jamal Shead headshot

Jamal Shead News: Shifting to bench for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Shead isn't in the starting lineup for Game 3 against Cleveland on Thursday, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Shead caught fire from beyond the arc in Game 1, but he was unable to replicate that same production in Game 2, as he was held to three points on 1-for-5 from deep. As a result, Ja'Kobe Walter will get the nod in the starting lineup Thursday, bumping Shead to a bench role.

Jamal Shead
Toronto Raptors
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