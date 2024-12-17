Jamal Shead News: Solid numbers off bench Monday

Shead finished Monday's 122-121 loss to the Bulls with 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 12 minutes.

Shead made the most of his minutes off the bench. The rookie was perfect from the field and also made his presence both as a playmaker and rebounder while logging just 12 minutes. The Raptors will probably rely on RJ Barrett to run the offense going forward, but Shead could get a bigger role since the team is missing both Immanuel Quickley (elbow) and Scottie Barnes (ankle) due to injuries.