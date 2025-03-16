Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Shead headshot

Jamal Shead News: Starting against Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 3:01pm

Shead is in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Shead will start for the third time in five games due to the absence of Immanuel Quickley (rest). Shead has averaged 9.0 points, 4.9 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 22.9 minutes per game since the beginning of March, and he should see a bump in playing time Sunday as a starter.

Jamal Shead
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
