Jamal Shead News: Starting Friday
Shead is in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Knicks on Friday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Immanuel Quickly (foot) is not available for Friday's contest, so Shead will make his 12th start of the season and the fifth in 11 games since March 23. Shead's last start took place April 1 against the Kings, when he played 37 minutes and finished with 16 points, seven assists, one rebound, two steals and one block in a 123-115 loss.
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