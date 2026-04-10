Jamal Shead headshot

Jamal Shead News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Shead is in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Knicks on Friday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Immanuel Quickly (foot) is not available for Friday's contest, so Shead will make his 12th start of the season and the fifth in 11 games since March 23. Shead's last start took place April 1 against the Kings, when he played 37 minutes and finished with 16 points, seven assists, one rebound, two steals and one block in a 123-115 loss.

Jamal Shead
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Shead See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamal Shead See More
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Dan Bruno
7 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Sleepers to Stream in Final Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Sleepers to Stream in Final Week
Author Image
Adam King
7 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, April 1
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago