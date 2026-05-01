Jamal Shead News: Starting sans Ingram

Shead will start Friday's Game 6 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Cavaliers, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Brandon Ingram (heel) won't play in Friday's do-or-die matchup, opening the door for Shead to enter the starting five. The second-year guard started Games 1 and 2, during which he averaged 10.0 points, 3.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting 43.8 percent from the field in 33.0 minutes per tilt.