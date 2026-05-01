Jamal Shead headshot

Jamal Shead News: Starting sans Ingram

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Shead will start Friday's Game 6 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Cavaliers, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Brandon Ingram (heel) won't play in Friday's do-or-die matchup, opening the door for Shead to enter the starting five. The second-year guard started Games 1 and 2, during which he averaged 10.0 points, 3.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting 43.8 percent from the field in 33.0 minutes per tilt.

Jamal Shead
Toronto Raptors
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