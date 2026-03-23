Jamal Shead News: Starting sans Quickley

Shead will start Monday's game against the Jazz, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Immanuel Quickley (foot) out, Shead will draw his first start since Jan. 21. As a starter this season (seven games), the second-year point guard has averaged 12.9 points, 7.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 33.9 minutes per contest.