Shead will start Sunday's game against the Nets, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Shead will draw another start due to an Immanuel Quickley rest day. Over his last 15 games (seven starts), Shead has averaged 10.5 points, 5.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 24.1 minutes per game.