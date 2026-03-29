Jamal Shead News: Starting Sunday

Shead will start Sunday versus the Magic.

Shead will be filling in for Brandon Ingram (heel), who was a late scratch for Sunday's game, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Ja'Kobe Walter, RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl. As a starter this season, Shead has averaged 11.7 points, 7.9 assists, 1.9 triples and 1.1 steals per contest.