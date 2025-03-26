Jamal Shead News: Starting vs. Brooklyn

Shead is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.

The Raptors will rest Immanuel Quickley in this contest, so Shead will move to the starting lineup in this one. The rookie has been playing at a high level in recent games and has scored in double digits in all but one of his last six outings, a stretch in which he's averaging 11.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game.