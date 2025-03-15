Jamal Shead News: Strong showing on defense Friday

Shead registered 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals in 27 minutes off the bench during Friday's 126-118 win over Utah.

It's the first time in his career the rookie guard has recorded multiple steals and blocks in the same game. Shead has stepped his game up in March, and while he's still struggling to provide consistent offense, he's averaged 9.0 points, 4.9 assists, 2.3 boards, 1.1 threes and 1.0 steals in 22.9 minutes over the last seven games (two starts).