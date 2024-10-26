Jamal Shead News: Turns ball over seven times

Shead recorded 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 25 minutes in Friday's 115-107 win over the 76ers. He also turned the ball over seven times.

With Immanuel Quickley (pelvis) and rookie first-round pick Ja'Kobe Walter (shoulder) sitting out Friday, Davion Mitchell took his spot in the starting five, but Shead ended up seeing more playing time of the two guards despite coming off the bench. Shead provided some decent counting statistics during his time on the floor, but the seven turnovers made his output much less valuable in points leagues and nine-category leagues. Despite the sloppy outing, the rookie second-round pick should continue to hold down a rotation spot while the Raptors are short on capable ball handlers with Quickley and Walter sidelined.