Jamaree Bouyea Injury: Doesn't play Friday

Bouyea (undisclosed) didn't play in Friday's 120-114 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

The severity of the injury is unknown, though Bouyea's next chance to play will come in Sunday's rematch against the Blue. The 25-year-old has averaged 17.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.2 blocks across 33.9 minutes per contest in 11 G League Tip-Off Tournament outings.