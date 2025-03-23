Jamaree Bouyea News: Adds 22 points in G League win

Bouyea produced 22 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes Saturday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 92-87 victory over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Bouyea has appeared in one matchup for the Bucks since agreeing to a two-way contract March 3, but he's performed well for the Herd. He's averaging 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks in three games and should continue to see opportunities in the G League as the season winds down.