Jamaree Bouyea headshot

Jamaree Bouyea News: Doesn't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Bouyea (undisclosed) didn't play in Sunday's 126-106 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

Bouyea hasn't appeared in a G League game since Dec. 10 due to an undisclosed injury. However, the 25-year-old is no longer listed as inactive and was held out of Sunday's game via coach's decision. His next chance to play will come Friday against the South Bay Lakers.

