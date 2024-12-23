Jamaree Bouyea News: Doesn't play Sunday
Bouyea (undisclosed) didn't play in Sunday's 126-106 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.
Bouyea hasn't appeared in a G League game since Dec. 10 due to an undisclosed injury. However, the 25-year-old is no longer listed as inactive and was held out of Sunday's game via coach's decision. His next chance to play will come Friday against the South Bay Lakers.
Jamaree Bouyea
Free Agent
