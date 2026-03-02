Jamaree Bouyea News: Earns standard deal

The Suns signed Bouyea to a standard two-year contract Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Bouyea was previously on a two-way deal for the Suns, but he stepped into a larger role due to several injuries in the backcourt. Across 33 appearances this season, the guard has averaged 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 15.5 minutes per contest.