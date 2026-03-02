Jamaree Bouyea headshot

Jamaree Bouyea News: Earns standard deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 7:56am

The Suns signed Bouyea to a standard two-year contract Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Bouyea was previously on a two-way deal for the Suns, but he stepped into a larger role due to several injuries in the backcourt. Across 33 appearances this season, the guard has averaged 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 15.5 minutes per contest.

Jamaree Bouyea
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamaree Bouyea See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamaree Bouyea See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 15
Author Image
Joe Mayo
46 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Joe Mayo
54 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
56 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 8
Author Image
Joe Mayo
84 days ago
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
NBA
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 30, 2022